Thousands attend 45th annual Peterborough Santa Claus Parade

Thousands lined George Street for the 45th annual Peterborough Santa Claus Parade.

Niki Anastasakis
Thousands of people lined George Street on Saturday night for the 45th annual Kinsmen Peterborough Santa Claus Parade.

The parade began at city hall at 4:45 p.m. and made its way through the downtown area.

This year’s parade theme was Superhero Christmas.

Over the years, the parade has drawn hundreds of participants from Peterborough organizations including the Peterborough Police Service, Peterborough Fire Services and the Rotary Club.

