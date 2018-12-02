7 drivers arrested for impaired driving in York region Saturday night

York regional police say seven drivers were arrested in York region for impaired driving Saturday night.

“Sad that the message is not getting through,” police said on Twitter.

Police said each of the drivers was impaired by alcohol.

Five of the arrests occurred after the drivers were involved in collisions. There were no injuries.

The remaining two drivers were arrested during traffic stops.

Police said the drivers had a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) anywhere from 0.11 to 0.17.

The legal limit is 0.08.

An eighth driver had their licence suspended for three days after having a BAC in the warning range, police said.

Just last weekend, York regional police said they made eight impaired driving arrests in one night, which drew outrage from officers and advocates.

Jennifer Neville-Lake lost her three children because of a drunk-driving crash in Vaughan in 2015.

“How many more mothers have to cry like I do because their children are killed by impaired drivers?” she said in response to the arrests last weekend.

York police are also in the midst of their holiday RIDE campaign.

Police say they are out conducting RIDE checks every day.

