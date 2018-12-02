Peel police looking for driver after alleged hit-and-run leaves man dead

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – Police say a man is dead after an alleged hit-and-run in Mississauga.

Peel regional police say the incident happened on Friday evening, when the 54-year-old man was crossing the road.

They say Gianfranco (John) Zucatti was hit by a car, and died of his injuries at the scene.

Police say the person driving the car that struck him drove away.

They’re looking for a red Dodge Challenger from 2017 or 2018 that’s missing the right side mirror.

They say the vehicle’s right front headlight and front bumper were damaged in the crash.