December 2, 2018 9:26 am

Peel police looking for driver after alleged hit-and-run leaves man dead

By Staff The Canadian Press

Peel police say they were called to the area of Dundas Street and Summerville Court Friday evening for reports of a body on the sidewalk. It was later determined that it was allegedly a hit-and-run.

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – Police say a man is dead after an alleged hit-and-run in Mississauga.

Peel regional police say the incident happened on Friday evening, when the 54-year-old man was crossing the road.

They say Gianfranco (John) Zucatti was hit by a car, and died of his injuries at the scene.

Police say the person driving the car that struck him drove away.

They’re looking for a red Dodge Challenger from 2017 or 2018 that’s missing the right side mirror.

They say the vehicle’s right front headlight and front bumper were damaged in the crash.

Police are looking for a 2017 – 2018 red Dodge Challenger which may be missing its right

Handout / Peel Regional Police

