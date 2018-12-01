Vancouver activates extreme weather shelters with sub-zero temperatures on the way

With temperatures expected to drop below zero in the coming days, the City of Vancouver has activated its extreme weather shelters for the homeless.

Environment Canada forecasts temperatures to dip to 1 C by Sunday night, then head below zero on Monday night and down to -3 C by Wednesday night.

Please share: Additional shelter space is available tonight due to an Extreme Weather Alert. Call 2-1-1 for info and availability. More on Vancouver's winter response can be found here: https://t.co/RpvFBAzAeg pic.twitter.com/4Q8o5bdvxk — City of Vancouver (@CityofVancouver) December 1, 2018

That has prompted an extreme weather alert, and officials have opened additional shelter spaces.

Extreme weather alerts can be issued in a variety of conditions, including snow, sleet or temperatures either at or below 0 C, or that feel like 0 C with wind chill.

The Directions Youth Services Centre at 1138 Burrard St., and Evelyne Saller Centre at 320 Alexander St. will both be open from at least Dec. 1 to Dec. 3.

READ MORE: Vancouver councillor calls for doubling of city’s modular housing stock

First Baptist Church at 969 Burrard St. will open on Dec. 3, and the Salvation Army Belkin House at 555 Homer St. will function as a backup site.

People seeking shelter can also call 211 for information about available shelter spaces.