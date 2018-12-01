Trudeau says his office only recently learned of Raj Grewal’s gambling problem

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday he learned of Liberal MP Raj Grewal‘s gambling problem just over a week ago, and his office had no information that an RCMP investigation was connected to the issue.

Grewal admitted to a gambling addiction in a video Friday, saying he would step down from the party caucus, that his sizeable debt has been repaid and he was reconsidering resigning as MP. Chief government whip Mark Holland confirmed Saturday that Grewal was no longer a member of the party caucus.

The RCMP had previously come into contact with Grewal’s gambling issue while investigating potential money laundering, according to an anonymous source. RCMP declined to comment to Global News.

Trudeau told a news conference in Buenos Aires that his office was aware the Mounties had been examining Grewal, on a separate matter of his connection to the prime minister’s trip to India this year.

Grewal had invited a construction executive – who was paying him for legal services – to official events with Trudeau during the trip.

The PMO was aware the RCMP was asking questions related to the India trip and that an ethics investigation was going on around Grewal, Trudeau said.

“We had no information at that point there was any connection to a gambling problem we had no information on,” he said.

“On Wednesday of last week, I was apprised of Mr. Grewal’s gambling problem…. I understand my office became aware of that within a day or so of briefing me.”

In his video, Grewal said he began frequenting the Casino du Lac Leamy in Gatineau, Que., in early 2016, racking up personal debt in the millions of dollars playing high-stakes blackjack. He started to borrow money from family and friends to continue to gamble.

“On an average sitting, I would spend between 15 to 30 minutes at a table, and I either won a lot of money, which made me continue to chase wins, or I lost a significant amount of money, which threw me into complete despair,” he said.

“I want to make it clear, that every single personal loan made to me was by cheque. Everybody has been paid back, and every loan and repayment is transparent and traceable.”

The issue had nothing to do with “anything sinister” except addiction issues, he added, while apologizing to his family for having to bail him out and carry the burden with him.

Grewal said he would take a leave of absence from the Liberal caucus to focus on his mental health, and make a final decision about his political future before Parliament resumes in the new year.

A source with knowledge of events has told The Canadian Press that the RCMP began looking into Grewal’s casino gambling based on reports of unusually large financial transactions.