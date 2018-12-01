Sylvan Lake RCMP investigate fatal collision on Highway 11A

RCMP continue to investigate a serious collision on Highway 11A early Saturday morning.

An officer with the Sylvan Lake detachment was travelling along the highway looking for a vehicle that had been involved in an incident in Red Deer, Alta., when the officer narrowly avoided a collision with an oncoming vehicle.

The officer began following the vehicle, which left the roadway a short time later and struck a power pole.

The driver of the vehicle was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger had to be extricated from the vehicle and was transported to Red Deer Hospital with serious injuries.

Police say alcohol, speed and manner of driving are all believed to be factors in the collision.

Police are not releasing the identity of the victims.