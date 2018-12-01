‘Worst road’ in Quebec getting a makeover

Montreal’s Gouin Boulevard East may soon lose the title of worst road in the province as awarded by CAA Quebec.

The Plante administration announced it would be performing major repairs to a portion of the boulevard.

READ MORE: Quebecers driving mad with bad roads

Work will start in the spring of 2019, on a seven-kilometre stretch located between 58 Avenue and Sherbrooke Street East.

WATCH: Where are Quebec’s worst roads?

Work on a second, four-kilometre stretch between 58 and Ozias-Leduc avenues will begin in 2020.

“This project, which will be done in collaboration with the borough, will kick off the transformation of Gouin Boulevard East to make it more convivial and safe,” said a statement from Éric Alan Caldwell, member of the Executive Committee in charge of Montreal`s urban planning.

READ MORE: Growing number of potholes in Montreal wreaking havoc on the roads

Caldwell said the city will first tackle what’s most urgent, which is repairing the pavement and then move on to a major redevelopment of a portion of the road to the east of Rodolphe-Forget.