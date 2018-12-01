Canada
December 1, 2018 12:54 pm
Updated: December 1, 2018 1:03 pm

Union members, activists protest outside Canada Post facility in Mississauga

By Editorial Assistant  Global News

Members of CUPE protest outside of a Canada Post facility in Mississauga on Saturday in solidarity with postal workers who were forced back to work earlier this week.

Global News
A A

Some union members and activists set up pickets outside of a Canada Post facility in Mississauga on Saturday in solidarity with postal workers who were forced back to work earlier this week.

Canada Post workers, who are members of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers, were working inside of the facility as members of other unions and activists blocked the entrances outside.

“We are here to do a peaceful protest to say it’s not going to be business as usual for Canada Post,” said Fred Hahn, president of CUPE Ontario.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Protesters block entrances to Halifax’s Canada Post plant in solidarity with CUPW employees

“That’s what we’re here today to do: to show solidarity to postal workers and to say to Canada Post, it’s time you sat down at a bargaining table and bargained a fair collective agreement.”

Some OPSEU members were also protesting, along with the Socialist Action group.

Canada Post workers were forced to end roughly five weeks of rotating strikes on Tuesday after the federal government passed back-to-work legislation.

Labour Minister Patty Hajdu said the legislation was passed as a “last resort” after “over a year” of negotiations between Canada Post and workers.

The postal workers’ union said the back-to-work order was unconstitutional.

WATCH: Canada Post back-to-work legislation passed, comes into effect on Tuesday. Mike Le Couteur reports.

CUPW was fighting for adjustments to the pay scale for rural workers, the number of hours employees can work and the way Canada Post responds to workplace injuries, among other things.

After a few hours of blocking entrances to the Canada Post facility, protesters were served an injunction from an enforcement officer that declared the protesters were illegally blocking entrances to the facility.

“If we’re going to talk about legality, what we should be really worried about is that the Constitution of Canada guarantees the right to strike,” Hahn said.

An enforcement officer reads out an injunction declaring the blocking of entrances to the facility illegal.

Global News

Protesters continued to block entrances even after the injunction was read by an officer.

Peel police were on site.

“I don’t think people are in a position right now to be leaving so I think we are going to be waiting to hear what our legal counsel advises us, what the next appropriate step should be,” said Candace Rennick, CUPE’s treasurer.

READ MORE: B.C. labour groups shows solidarity for Canada Post workers

In response to the picket this morning, Canada Post tweeted: “We can confirm individuals are illegally delaying the movement of mail and parcels at our Gateway mail processing plant in Mississauga. We’ll continue to take appropriate actions to address illegal activity impacting the collection and delivery of mail and parcels.”

There have been numerous protests throughout the country by unions aiming to show solidarity with postal workers.

On Friday, protests were held at Canada Post facilities in Stoney Creek, Ont., as well as Windsor, Halifax and Edmonton, according to Canada Post.

—With files from Jamie Mauracher

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
back to work legislation canada post
Canada Post
Canada Post back to work
canada post legislation
Canada Post Strike
Canadian Union of Postal Workers
CUPE
CUPE Ontario
CUPW
Fred Hahn
Mississauga
Patty Hajdu
peel police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News