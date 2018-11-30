Canada
Passengers in Fly Jamaica crash launch class action lawsuit

WATCH ABOVE: Officials say a Fly Jamaica Boeing 757-200 aircraft overshot the runway at Guyana's main international airport, injuring several people. Airline spokesman Carl Bowen says the plane, which was on its way to Toronto, reported a hydraulic failure emergency shortly after taking off from the Cheddi Jagan International Airport and returned after less than 20 minutes.

Some passengers who were on a Toronto-bound Fly Jamaica flight when it skidded off a Guyana runway earlier this month have launched a class action lawsuit.

The lawsuit “seeks just compensation to passengers and their families who have been harmed as a result of this dreadful accident,” Rochon Genova LLP said in a news release.

The lawsuit was filed Friday.

Six people were injured after the Boeing 757-200 aircraft skidded off the runway at Cheddy Jagan International Airport in Georgetown, Guyana, on Nov. 9.

Approximately one week later, Global Affairs also confirmed that 86-year-old Rookhia Kalloo, a Canadian citizen, died following the crash.

Rochon Genova alleges that the flight crew failed to declare an emergency with air traffic controllers prior to the crash.

The news release also reads, “Due to the severity of this crash landing and the ensuing emergency evacuation, passengers suffered many injuries and lost valuable belongings.”

Passengers Invor Bedessee, Shanta Persaud, Harpreet Singh and Zakran Ally, all GTA residents, are the proposed representative plaintiffs.

“A timely and fair resolution of this case is of critical importance to the victims and their families. Only a focused approach to this litigation, having regard to precisely what went wrong can achieve this result,” Joel Rochon, a partner at Rochon Genova LLP, said.

