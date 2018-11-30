‘I’m proud of the team’: Winnipeg Blue Bombers GM confident about the future

Winnipeg Blue Bombers General Manager Kyle Walters held his annual post-season news conference with the media Friday to discuss the team’s season, and their plans headed into next year.

“When you look back and evaluate the whole year, I’m proud of the team,” Walters said.

Even with the Blue and Gold coming up short in this years Western Final to the Calgary Stampeders, Walters was still pleased with the effort his team put out on the field.

“We gave Calgary all they could handle. I thought it was a hard-fought game — it was a 3-point game for an extended period in that second half.”

A number of quarterbacks head into the offseason as free-agents, including the BC Lions’ Jonathon Jennings and Edmonton Eskimos’ Mike Riley. But Walters feels confident in the quarterbacking staff they have.

“We believe we can win the Grey Cup with Matt Nichols,” he said.

Walters also stated that re-signing linebacker Adam Bighill remains a top priority this off-season, but defensive end Jackson Jeffcoat and linebacker Jovan Santos-Knox have told him they plan to explore NFL options.

Kyle Walters says Mike Oshea will be back as head coach for the final year of his contract but no mention of an extension for the coach who has won more regular season games the last three years than any CFL coach other than Dave Dickenson. — Bob Irving (@BobIrvingCJOB) November 30, 2018

