November 30, 2018 3:59 pm

Glenmore landfill fees to rise in 2019

By Online Journalist  Global News
New rates for using the Glenmore landfill will come into effect on January 1st.

Taking garbage to the Glenmore landfill will cost you a dollar more come January 1st.

Currently, there is a minimum $11 fee for using the dump, with that fee rising to $12 in the new year. The per-tonne fee will also be going up, to $95 from the current rate of $85.

The rate hikes are part of a three-year plan that was approved by city council in 2017.

WATCH BELOW: In March, Kelowna city staff recommended that council not approve a major housing development because of its proximity to the landfill.

In 2020, the minimum fee will stay at $12, but the per-tonne fee will climb by $5 to $100. The city says loads should be covered and secured, and the fine for an uncovered load is up to $150. For a complete list of waste rates and acceptable materials, visit kelowna.ca/waste.

The city says there is no per-bag rate, but residents can place up to two additional bags of garbage out per week if the bags are tagged with Tag-a-Bag stickers. Locations to purchase Tag-a-bag stickers can be found at regionaldistrict.com.

The city also says residents should expect a scheduling change during the holiday season. With Christmas and New Year’s Day both being Tuesdays, waste collection will be shifted by one day. Regular Tuesday pick-ups will be done on Wednesday, regular Wednesday pick-ups will be done on Thursday, etc.

