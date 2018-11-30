Police investigating bank robbery in Burlington
Halton Police are investigating a bank robbery in Burlington.
Around 4 p.m. Thursday, police officers responded to the Scotiabank branch on New Street, where a suspect jumped over the counter and ordered the tellers to open the tills.
No weapons were seen, no one was injured and an undisclosed sum of money was taken.
Police say the suspect fled the bank on foot through the plaza before fleeing in a waiting vehicle, believed to be an older style Brown Buick Regal being driven by a second suspect.
Suspect #1 Description:
- Male
- Tanned Skin
- Early 20s
- Black Ski Mask over face
- Wearing white hooded sweatshirt with black sleeves that had red lettering up and down the sleeves
- Black gloves
- Dark coloured pants with dark coloured shoes
- Carrying a small black canvas bag
Both suspects remain outstanding at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Steve Siomra at 30 Division Criminal Investigations Bureau 905 825 4747 ext. 2343.
