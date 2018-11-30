Saskatoon weather outlook: temperatures will drop after foggy few days

Foggy conditions will round off November and start December, before daytime highs drop during the first week of December.

Saskatoon forecast

Fridays

Widespread fog continued on Friday, stretching from Kindersley through Saskatoon then into Regina and extreme southwestern Manitoba.

Visibility is expected to improve into the afternoon, but fog is expected to return again in a similar area Friday night.

Temperatures are expected to dip down to -5 overnight and could feel more like -11 with wind chill.

Saturday

Much like the end of November, December will be off to a foggy start.

Fog is expected in the morning for the first day of December, but should dissipate near noon, becoming cloudy.

The Saskatoon region is set to reach a high around -3 on Saturday.

Sunday

It will also be cloudy on Sunday, with an afternoon high near -5.

Into next work week, temperatures will start to cool off to below seasonal temperatures.

The November 30 Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Diane Kacher near Aberdeen.

