Weather
November 30, 2018 1:45 pm
Updated: November 30, 2018 2:58 pm

Saskatoon weather outlook: temperatures will drop after foggy few days

By Reporter  Global News

Foggy conditions will round off November and start December, before daytime highs drop during the first week of December.

Saskatoon forecast

Fridays

Widespread fog continued on Friday, stretching from Kindersley through Saskatoon then into Regina and extreme southwestern Manitoba.

A fog advisory is in place for Saskatoon and surrounding area.

SkyTracker Weather

Visibility is expected to improve into the afternoon, but fog is expected to return again in a similar area Friday night.

Visibility was reduced in Saskatoon on Friday.

SkyTracker Weather

A foggy view outside Saskatoon on Friday.

SkyTracker Weather

Temperatures are expected to dip down to -5 overnight and could feel more like -11 with wind chill.

Saturday

Much like the end of November, December will be off to a foggy start.

Fog is expected in the morning for the first day of December, but should dissipate near noon, becoming cloudy.

The Saskatoon region is set to reach a high around -3 on Saturday.

It will be a cloudy Saturday in the Saskatoon region, with snow expected in the southwest portion of the province.

SkyTracker Weather

Sunday

It will also be cloudy on Sunday, with an afternoon high near -5.

Into next work week, temperatures will start to cool off to below seasonal temperatures.

Here is your Saskatoon 7-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.

SkyTracker Weather

The November 30 Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Diane Kacher near Aberdeen.

Friday’s Your SK was taken by Diane Kacher near Aberdeen.

Diane Kacher / Viewer Submitter

