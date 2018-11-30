Resources to help with domestic violence available for Manitobans
Leaving a relationship that involves domestic violence can be a difficult decision.
In Manitoba, there are a number of support services available.
If you are in an emergency situation, you should contact police by calling 911.
Other resources include:
- Winnipeg Police Non-Emergency – 204-986-6222
- Toll-Free Province-Wide Domestic Abuse Crisis Line (24 hours) – 1-877-977-0007
- Victim Services – 204-945-6851
- Klinic Crisis Line – 204-786-8686
- Klinic Sexual Assault Line – 204-786-8631
- Mobile Crisis Services – 204-940-1781 (General) or 204-949-4777 (Youth)
Counselling Services:
Winnipeg
- Klinic Community Health: 204-784-4090
- A Woman’s Place: 204-940-6624
- Fort Garry Women’s Resource Centre: 204-477-1123
- Wahbung Abinoonjiiag Inc.: 204-925-4610
Brandon
- Mary’s House: 204-727-1268
- YWCA Westman Women’s Shelter: 204-727-3644
- Brandon Access Exchange Service: 204-729-8115
Flin Flon
- Women’s Safe Haven: 204-681-3105
Koostatak
- First Nation Healing Centre: 204-645-2750
Morden
- Pembina Counselling Centre: 204-822-6622
Norway House
- Jean Folster Place Women’s Shelter: 204-623-7427
Pinawa
- Survivor’s Hope Crisis Centre: 204-753-5353
Pine Falls
- Wings of Power: 204-367-9641
Selkirk
- Nova House: 204-482-7882
Steinbach
- Agape House Women’s Shelter/Eastman Crisis Centre Inc.: 204-326-6062
Swan River
- Swan valley Crisis Centre: 204-734-9369
Thompson
- Thompson Crisis Centre Inc.: 204-778-7273
- MAPS (Men are part of the solution): 204-778-6040
Winkler
- Genisis House: 1-877-977-0007
- Pembina Counselling Centre: 204-331-3930
Temporary Housing Resources
Winnipeg
- Alpha House Project Inc: 204-982-2011
- Ikwe-Widdjiitiwin Shelter Inc: 1-800-362-3344
- ChezRachel (L’Entre-Temps des Franco-Manitobaines Inc): 204-925-2550
- Willow Place: 204-615-0311
Brandon
- Mary’s House: 204-727-1268
- YWCA Westman Women’s Shelter: 204-727-3644
Dauphin
- Parkland Crisis Centre Inc.: 204-622-4626
Flin Flon
- Women’s Safe Haven: 204-681-3105
Koostatak
- First Nation Healing Centre: 204-645-2750
Portage la Prairie
- Portage Family Abuse Prevention Centre Inc.: 204-239-5234
Selkirk
- Nova House: 204-482-7882
The Pas
- Aurora House: 204-623-7427
Thompson
- Thompson Crisis Centre Inc.: 204-778-7273
- Shamattawa Crisis Centre: 204-565-2551
Steinbach
- Agape House Women’s Shelter/Eastman Crisis Centre Inc.: 204-326-6062
Winkler
- Genisis House: 1-877-977-0007
The Winnipeg Humane Society also has a SafePet Program where people can call them at 204-982-2049 to put their pet in a temporary foster situation until they are able to find a new housing situation.
Klinic Community Health offers a number of resources and supports. Rosemarie Gjerek is Klinic’s director of Counselling and Community Health and Education.
She says domestic violence is prevalent in a range of relationships.
“All genders can be perpetrators of violence, all genders can also be victimized in a domestic violence relationship. But what we do know is that women are most often the victims of domestic violence at the hands of their male partner and that they are more often experiencing more serious injury as a result of the violence and the most extreme of it is death,” she said.
Gjerek says more needs to be done to prevent this type of violence in the community.
“We need to be talking about what makes a healthy relationship, what’s consent education. How do we look at the ways we socialize our children? What are the messages we teach little boys about not talking about their emotions or dealing with their anger but learning more effective and important ways of dealing with ourselves and our emotions,” she said.
Gjerek stresses the importance of promoting a caring and positive society.
“We want to address sexism and racism. We want to create an avenue to talk about ways we are acknowledging that we aren’t condoning violence in our society. That any violence is too much violence,” she said.
