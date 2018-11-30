Resources to help with domestic violence available for Manitobans

Leaving a relationship that involves domestic violence can be a difficult decision.

In Manitoba, there are a number of support services available.

If you are in an emergency situation, you should contact police by calling 911.

Other resources include:

Winnipeg Police Non-Emergency – 204-986-6222

Toll-Free Province-Wide Domestic Abuse Crisis Line (24 hours) – 1-877-977-0007

Victim Services – 204-945-6851

Klinic Crisis Line – 204-786-8686

Klinic Sexual Assault Line – 204-786-8631

Mobile Crisis Services – 204-940-1781 (General) or 204-949-4777 (Youth)

Counselling Services:

Winnipeg

Brandon

Flin Flon

Koostatak

First Nation Healing Centre: 204-645-2750

Morden

Norway House

Jean Folster Place Women’s Shelter: 204-623-7427

Pinawa

Pine Falls

Wings of Power: 204-367-9641

Selkirk

Steinbach

Swan River

Swan valley Crisis Centre: 204-734-9369

Thompson

Thompson Crisis Centre Inc.: 204-778-7273

MAPS (Men are part of the solution): 204-778-6040

Winkler

Temporary Housing Resources

Winnipeg

Brandon

Dauphin

Flin Flon

Koostatak

First Nation Healing Centre: 204-645-2750

Portage la Prairie

Selkirk

The Pas

Thompson

Thompson Crisis Centre Inc.: 204-778-7273

Shamattawa Crisis Centre: 204-565-2551

Steinbach

Winkler

The Winnipeg Humane Society also has a SafePet Program where people can call them at 204-982-2049 to put their pet in a temporary foster situation until they are able to find a new housing situation.

Klinic Community Health offers a number of resources and supports. Rosemarie Gjerek is Klinic’s director of Counselling and Community Health and Education.

She says domestic violence is prevalent in a range of relationships.

“All genders can be perpetrators of violence, all genders can also be victimized in a domestic violence relationship. But what we do know is that women are most often the victims of domestic violence at the hands of their male partner and that they are more often experiencing more serious injury as a result of the violence and the most extreme of it is death,” she said.

Gjerek says more needs to be done to prevent this type of violence in the community.

“We need to be talking about what makes a healthy relationship, what’s consent education. How do we look at the ways we socialize our children? What are the messages we teach little boys about not talking about their emotions or dealing with their anger but learning more effective and important ways of dealing with ourselves and our emotions,” she said.

Gjerek stresses the importance of promoting a caring and positive society.

“We want to address sexism and racism. We want to create an avenue to talk about ways we are acknowledging that we aren’t condoning violence in our society. That any violence is too much violence,” she said.

-With files from Devon Shewchuk