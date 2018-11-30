Crime
November 30, 2018 11:20 am
Updated: November 30, 2018 11:21 am

London police issue warning to women in sex trade after man charged with sexual assault, attempted choking

Sean Thomas Manningham

London police are issuing a public warning to women involved in the sex trade following the arrest of a man in connection with an alleged sexual assault and attempted choking.

“We are concerned there may be additional victims so we are releasing a photo of the accused and notifying women involved in the sex trade through various community agencies,” said head of the Human Trafficking Unit Det. Dave Ellyatt in a media release. “Anyone who may have had a similar experience is urged to contact the Human Trafficking Unit and speak to an investigator.”

London police received a report from a woman on Nov. 20 who had been choked and sexually assaulted.

As a result of the investigation, a suspect was arrested on Thursday and held in custody.

Sean Thomas Manningham, 37, of London, is charged with the following Criminal Code of Canada offences:

  • Sexual assault
  • Attempt to choke to overcome resistance
  • Obtain sexual services for consideration

Manningham is described as approximately five-feet-11-inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown eyes, brown hair and brown facial hair.

Manningham is expected to appear in a London court for a bail hearing on Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com

