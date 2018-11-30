Retirement home residents furious over plan to build crematorium next door

Residents of a retirement home in Brisbane, Australia, are furious over city council’s plan to build a crematorium just metres from their residence.

According to Australia’s 9News, residents of Palm Lake Resort, an age care facility, are urging the city to nix the planned furnace, saying they don’t want to be reminded of the inevitable.

“I don’t want to think if my neighbour dies that I’m watching her being burnt across the road,” resident Diane Cordaro told the news outlet. “I know we have to have it, I realize that, but not in a built up area, take it away.”

If approved, the crematorium will be built just 30 metres away from where the retirement village is building a second phase, which in includes a nursing home.

“We all know we are going to go at some time or other but we don’t want to be reminded on a daily basis every time we go shopping and go past the furnace,” Ron Wells said.

Wells joined the chorus of residents who say the location is insensitive.

“Disgusting, absolutely disgusting,” resident Chris Dillon told 9News.

According to the proposal, the two-storey crematorium would be open five days a week, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and will host a caretaker on the second floor, 9News reported.

The residents are also concerned over the history of the company that plans to operate the crematorium after the funeral director pleaded guilty in 2012 to falsifying documents about where bodies were cremated.

According to 9News, Anthony William James admitted to driving nearly 60 bodies, four at a time, seven hours from Brisbane to Rockhampton because it was cheaper to cremate his clients there.