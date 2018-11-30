Man in hospital after stabbing in North Central

A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed early Friday morning (Nov. 30).
Regina police were called to a home just after 3 a.m. in the 1000 block of Argyle Street.
The 28-year-old was taken to hospital by EMS and remains in serious condition.
Police have not released any more details but are asking anyone with information to contact them at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
