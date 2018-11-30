Crime
November 30, 2018 10:20 am

Man in hospital after stabbing in North Central

By Web Producer  Global News

One man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed early Friday morning (Nov. 30).

Stewart Manhas / Global News
A A

A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed early Friday morning (Nov. 30).

Regina police were called to a home just after 3 a.m. in the 1000 block of Argyle Street.

READ MORE: 38-year-old Regina man facing weapon charges

The 28-year-old was taken to hospital by EMS and remains in serious condition.

Police have not released any more details but are asking anyone with information to contact them at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
EMS
North Central
Regina Crime
Regina Police Service
RPS
Stabbing

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News