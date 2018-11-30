Travis Vader appealing McCann manslaughter convictions

Travis Vader is scheduled to appeal his two manslaughter convictions on Friday for the 2010 deaths of Lyle and Marie McCann.

On Jan. 25, 2017, Vader was found guilty of two counts of second-degree murder, but Justice Denny Thomas cited Section 230 of the Criminal Code in his decision.

Portions of Section 230 were ruled unconstitutional more than 25 years ago. Vader was subsequently found guilty of manslaughter and was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for seven years.

Vader’s lawyer filed a notice of appeal in January 2017 and the notice stated the appellant “appeals against conviction on grounds involving a question of law alone, applies for leave to appeal his conviction … applies for leave to appeal his sentence and if leave be granted, hereby appeals against the sentence.”

It also said if a new trial is ordered, the defence requested the new trial to be heard by judge and jury.

The McCanns were last seen July 3, 2010, filling up their motorhome at a gas station before a trip to British Columbia. Their burned-out motorhome was found on July 16, 2010, near Peers, Alta. The remains of the St. Albert couple have never been recovered.

Vader is scheduled to appear in the Court of Appeal at 9 a.m. MT.

— With files from Kirby Bourne and Emily Mertz, Global News

The full notice of appeal document is posted below:

