Protesters block entrances to Halifax’s Canada Post plant in solidarity with CUPW employees

Protesters blocked the entrances to Canada Post’s main facility in Halifax Friday morning to show solidarity for employees who were legislated back to work earlier this week.

The group left about two hours later at 10 a.m., after police told them they were not allowed to block vehicles coming in and out of the plant, and said they would make arrests if protesters didn’t move.

Police tell protesters they will make arrests if they don’t move from blocking the Post Office gate. @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/4t8ELgAjKK — Reynold Gregor (@reynoldgregor) November 30, 2018

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) had held 37 days of rotating strikes across the country before back-to-work legislation was officially passed Monday and came into effect Tuesday.

Danny Cavanaugh, the president of the Nova Scotia Federation of Labour, says people want to take a stand for collective rights because they’re unhappy with the imposed legislation.

“We’re here to make sure that we’re doing something to protect our rights under the Canadian Charter for fair and free bargaining,” he said.

“We’re out in solidarity. Of course, Nova Scotia isn’t immune to getting legislative pieces by our provincial government and of course the federal legislation will have detrimental effects on everybody right across the country.”

BREAKING: Union protesters blocking off entrance to Canada Post Almon St. this morning @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/7NVp9h1akx — Dave Squires (@DaveWSquires) November 30, 2018

Similar protests have been held in other parts of the country in response to the back-to-work legislation.

Union workers have blocked cars and trucks from entering the Almon St. Post office. Police are now on the scene. @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/LGupzwKZlr — Reynold Gregor (@reynoldgregor) November 30, 2018

In response, Canada Post tweeted that “individuals are illegally obstructing the movement of mail and parcels” at their Halifax plant. The Crown corporation said it will “continue to take appropriate action to address illegal activity” that affected their operations.

We can confirm individuals are illegally obstructing the movement of mail and parcels at our plant at 6175 Almon St. in Halifax, NS. We’ll continue to take appropriate action to address illegal activity impacting the collection and delivery of mail and parcels. — Canada Post (@canadapostcorp) November 30, 2018

Canada Post indicated this week that Canadians can continue to expect delivery delays for the next several weeks.

— With a file from Dave Squires