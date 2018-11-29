6 Albertans who died this flu season had virus; Calgary hit hardest

Flu season is escalating in Alberta and continuing to hit the province’s largest city the hardest as new numbers show six Albertans have died had lab-confirmed influenza.

Alberta Health Services released its latest flu numbers on Thursday. The total cases of influenza A shot up from 1,411 recorded cases last week to 1,985. Influenza B cases rose more modestly, going from 13 confirmed cases last week to 16 on Thursday.

Nearly 63 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases of the flu have been recorded in Calgary. Of the six flu-related deaths this season, five occurred in that city.

In total, 427 Albertans have been admitted to hospital with the flu this season, according to AHS.

The total number of Albertans who have been immunized against the flu is inching closer to one million. As of Nov. 24, 998,842 doses of vaccine had been administered across the province. Over the course of the last flu season, AHS said 1,229,350 people were vaccinated against the flu.

To find out where and when you can get immunized, click here.

Here are some tips from AHS on how to help prevent the spread of influenza:

Get immunized

Cover your cough

Clean your hands thoroughly and often

Stay home when you’re sick

For more information on the flu in Alberta, click here.

