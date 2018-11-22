Alberta sees 1st flu death as health system deals with early, tough season

One person in the Calgary zone has died from the flu this year, marking Alberta’s first flu-related death of the 2018-2019 season.

Alberta Health Services confirmed Thursday that one person with a lab-confirmed case of influenza died.

This comes one day after a Calgary emergency room doctor told Global News the region can expect to see “many more hospitalizations” due to the virus this year.

READ MORE: Doctor warns Calgary may see ‘many more hospitalizations’ than usual this flu season

AHS said as of Thursday, 1,411 cases of Influenza A have been confirmed in Alberta — 922 of them in the Calgary zone — and 13 cases of the B strain.

A total of 290 people had been admitted to hospital with lab-confirmed cases of the flu as of Thursday, with 200 patients being admitted in the Calgary zone.

AHS said to date, 944,611 people have received their flu shot.