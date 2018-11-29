Manitobans caught driving drunk will face tougher penalties

Drivers in Manitoba who get behind the wheel while drunk will soon face tougher penalties under new legislation.

Under a law tabled Thursday at the Manitoba Legislature, a driver who has a blood alcohol level of between .05 and .08 will pay $200 for a first offence, rising to $400 for a third offence.

Tests are done at roadside by an approved screening device that determines whether the driver gets a “pass, warn or fail.”

The driver would also have their vehicle impounded for three days for a first offence and up to a month for a third offence.

The new administrative sanctions wouldn’t result in criminal charges.

“There are still too many people who haven’t gotten the message about drunk driving and they are taking the lives of too many Manitobans,” said Manitoba Justice Minister Cliff Cullen.

“If you drink and drive, you will lose your licence, you will lose your vehicle and you will lose a lot of money.”

According to the Manitoba Government, 73 people were killed and 442 were seriously injured in traffic collisions in Manitoba in 2017.

Drunk driving accounted for 32 per cent of those killed and six per cent of those injured. Already this year, 28 people have lost their lives because of a drunk driver.

