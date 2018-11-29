Real-time bus information coming to Kelowna Regional Transit System

Transit riders in the Central Okanagan will soon be able to track where their bus is and when it’s expected to arrive.

Today, B.C. Transit will introduce its NextRide technology, which enables riders to use web browsers and smartphones to see the location of their bus along its route and its predicted arrival time at an identified stop.

B.C. Transit will introduce its new tech at 1 p.m. at the Queensway Transit Exchange at Queensway Avenue and Ellis Street. Representatives from the City of Kelowna, West Kelowna, Westbank First Nation, Peachland, Lake Country and Central Okanagan Regional District will also be in attendance.

NextRide is already available in other B.C. communities, such as Nanaimo. For more information on NextRide, click here.