Norfolk OPP reunite family after toddler unknowingly locks mother out of their home

Norfolk OPP were called to a home in Simcoe on Wednesday after a toddler unknowingly locked their mother out of her home.

Police were called by the upset parent at around 10:18 a.m.

Officers determined that a parent of a two-year-old child and an infant was putting out the garbage when the toddler closed the door, locking the mother out of the home.

An officer was able to crawl through a window, open the door, and reunite both children with their mother.

READ MORE: Milwaukee police captured on camera saving mother, toddler from overturned car

“When the officers got there, they jumped into action,” said Norfolk OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk. “We do carry a lot of equipment on our waist, and it’s about another 20 to 30 pounds, and that officer was able to get through that window and locate the small child and the infant, they were fine and in good health, but more importantly they were able to reunite the mother with her children which is the best part of the day for that officer.”

Norfolk OPP are reminding residents to never hesitate to call 911 if they feel they are witnessing or dealing with an emergency.

“Overall, this is a great news story and you know, some of the things people don’t realize is that sometimes we hear people say that we don’t want to call the police because we don’t want to be a bother,” said Sanchuk. “Nothing is a bother to the police. If there’s an incident that’s happened like this, we would expect you to call us and we’ll do our best to make sure that we can help.”