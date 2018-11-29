Saskatchewan’s climate resiliency plan aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

The Saskatchewan government said its new Climate Resilience Measurement Framework will reduce annual greenhouse gas emissions by 12 million tonnes by 2030.

Calling it a first of its kind in Canada, official said there are 25 measures in place to monitor and enhance provincial resilience to climate change which includes provincial forest harvest designs, flood plain mapping for at-risk communities, and wildfire fuel management work on Crown land.

“Our government has made significant progress in the development of Prairie Resilience since it was announced nearly one year ago,” Environment Minister Dustin Duncan said.

“This is an important part of our comprehensive plan that will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and achieve better results than a singular carbon tax policy.”

The province said a successful strategy plan will result in improvements in natural systems (land, water and forests), physical infrastructure, economic sustainability, community preparedness, and the well-being of people to adapt and thrive in a low-carbon economy and changing environmental conditions, such as extreme weather or flooding.

“This new resilience framework covers a broad and balanced set of measures that will help to ensure we are working to protect Saskatchewan people and communities from a changing climate,” Duncan said.

The province said the new framework shows their commitment to the province’s Prairie Resilience strategy, which includes emissions reductions in electricity, upstream oil and gas, and industrial facilities that emit more than 25,000 tonnes of emissions per year.

To learn more about the Climate Resilience Measurement Framework visit www.saskatchewan.ca/climate-change.