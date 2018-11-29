Saskatchewan budget plan remains on track despite oil challenges

The Saskatchewan government’s plan to return to a balanced budget remains on track, despite some hiccups since the first quarter fiscal update.

The new deficit projection is $348.3 million by the end of the fiscal year. That’s a $17 million decrease from the original projection in the spring budget. However, it’s a larger deficit than the first quarter (Q1) update projection, $306 million in August.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan deficit projection reduction driven by stronger than expected resources

“The oil projection difference from Q1 to now is $88 million difference, so that would probably be the largest factor in that shift,” Finance Minister Donna Harpauer said.

The forecast annual average price for oil is $65.23 million USD/barrel. The annual cost differential for the Canadian price is 31.7 per cent of the American value.

Despite the differential, oil and gas revenue is expected to increase $18 million to $718 million this year. In the first quarter update, oil and gas revenue was expected to top $805 million.

READ MORE: Steep oil price discounts place oilpatch credit ratings in danger, warns DBRS

Overall, non-renewable resource revenue is expected to rise an additional $109.4 million from the original budget projection. This is mostly attributed to an expected $126.8 million increase in potash royalties due to rising prices.

Total non-renewable resource revenue is expected to be $1.59 billion for the fiscal year.

Harpauer added that expenses have gone up in a number of ministries, attributing to the modified deficit projection.

“You will note that our expense from Q1 is very modestly increased, because in Q1 we recognized some utilization pressures in both health and social services. We only have a few million in expenses we feel will be pressures,” Harpauer said.

Spending in health and social services are up $20 million and $23 million respectively from budget. Education saw a $65.9 million expense increase primarily due to changes in the teacher’s pension. The forest fire fighting budget also rose.

READ MORE: Alberta to purchase rail cars to move oil without feds: Notley

From the initial budget forecast, total revenue is expected to rise $138.1 million to $14.38 billion, and expenses are up $121.1 million at $14.7 billion, resulting in the $348.3 million deficit projection.

Harpauer said the province remains on track to table a balanced budget next spring, completing the province’s three year plan to return to balance.

Debt

The province’s record high debt is also seeing positive movement. At the start of the fiscal year, debt was forecast at $20 billion. It has now dropped $251 million to $19.8 billion.

This is primarily driven by reduced debt in SaskPower and SaskEnergy, $139.6 million and $72.7 million respectively.

SaskPower’s debt reduction is attributed to the Chinook Power Station’s construction near Swift Current coming in under budget and the deferral of capital spending at Boundary Dam near Estevan.

SaskEnergy saw stronger than expected earnings last year, among other factors (reduced capital spending) contributing to its lower debt load.