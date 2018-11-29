Rachel Notley to describe oil industry challenges at Toronto Region Board of Trade

Premier Rachel Notley will discuss the Alberta energy industry’s challenges and why all Canadians have a stake in its success at a lunchtime event at the Toronto Region Board of Trade on Thursday.

On Wednesday in Ottawa, Notley said her government is buying enough rail cars to ship another 120,000 barrels of oil a day, without the federal government’s help.

The premier was in the nation’s capital to deliver a speech steps from Parliament. She said she’s disappointed the federal government hasn’t even officially responded to her request to help buy more rail cars to make up for a shortage of pipeline capacity.

Notley says the price for Alberta crude — Western Canadian Select — fell to about $10 a barrel on Tuesday, about $40 less than it should be getting when compared to other world oil prices.

“Alberta’s energy industry and the hundreds of thousands of Canadians who depend on it deserve nothing less,” Notley said to a receptive audience at the Canadian Club, in a ballroom at the Chateau Laurier hotel.

She said buyers are less interested in a product that’s stuck in Canada’s interior and that Alberta is losing about $80 million a day because of that difference.

Alberta has already started talks with a third party to buy enough rail cars and locomotives to put two more oil trains a day on the tracks, Notley said. The details of exactly how many cars, who the negotiations are with to buy them and how much the purchase might cost are being kept secret pending the outcome, but Notley said the deal will be final within weeks.

A spokeswoman for Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi — who is also an Edmonton MP — said the federal government has made the issue of market access for Alberta oil an “urgent priority,” and pointed to approval or support for three new pipelines or expansions, as well as the recent tax incentives in the fall fiscal update that will allow all manufacturers to write off the full cost of buying new equipment and machinery as soon as it goes into use.

Earlier this week the federal government pledged to do everything it can to help Ontario auto workers being laid off next year when General Motors closes its Oshawa, Ont., factory.

Notley said she does not begrudge Ontario that help, but that Alberta has been in a crisis for months as oil prices sink lower and lower, largely due to transportation problems that are keeping producers from getting oil to buyers.

Notley said Alberta and federal officials are talking and she hopes to speak directly with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about the issue next week when the premiers and Trudeau hold a first ministers’ meeting in Montreal.

Notley credited the federal government for buying the Trans Mountain pipeline in an effort to get it expanded and carry more Alberta oil to the B.C. coast, but she said that purchase hasn’t solved the problem yet.

The Federal Court of Appeal overturned earlier federal approvals for the project, citing insufficient consultation with Indigenous communities and a lack of attention to the impact on the marine environment off British Columbia.

Notley said Ottawa has an obligation to Albertans, and to Canadians, to step up and help find other solutions even as it tries to get the Trans Mountain project back on track.

The energy crisis is shaping up to be a major political wedge heading into the provincial election in Alberta next spring.

In Edmonton, Opposition leader Jason Kenney of the United Conservative Party declined to comment on Notley’s rail-purchase plan, saying he needs to look closer at the costs and details.

But Kenney proposed working with Notley’s government to change legislation to implement a mandatory 10 per cent cut in production — about 400,000 barrels per day — which he said would lead to higher prices and help companies avoid layoffs and capital budget cuts in 2019.

Notley told reporters in Ottawa the government is looking at all options, including cutting production, but she stressed the idea for a mandatory production cut was not coming from her.

