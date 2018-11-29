Six-vehicle crash snarls traffic on Ironworkers Bridge

A six-vehicle crash snarled traffic on the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge during Thursday morning’s commute.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. in the northbound lanes and involved at least two semi-trucks, along with an SUV and a sedan.

Police say they don’t have word on any injuries, but don’t believe anyone was injured.

The last of the vehicles was cleared around 7:30 a.m., but morning commuters should expect major delays or plan another route.

DriveBC said expected travel time from Coquitlam to Vancouver is about 90 minutes.