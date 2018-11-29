Crime
November 29, 2018 12:57 pm

Police investigating after rifle, hunting equipment reported stolen in Huntsville

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

An OPP detachment sign.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

Police are investigating after hunting equipment including a rifle was reported stolen in Huntsville.

According to Huntsville OPP, on Nov. 15, officers received a report that hunting equipment had been stolen from the Main Street West and Highway 11 area.

READ MORE: Barrie police arrest 2 suspects in connection with pellet gun incident

Officers say a lever action rifle marlin model 1895GBL, a Brown Pheasant hunting vest and an orange baseball cap were reported stolen.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Highway 11
hunting equipment stolen
Huntsville
Huntsville Crime
Huntsville OPP
Ontario Provincial Police
OPP
stolen hunting equipment
Stolen Rifle

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News