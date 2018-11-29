Police investigating after rifle, hunting equipment reported stolen in Huntsville

Police are investigating after hunting equipment including a rifle was reported stolen in Huntsville.

According to Huntsville OPP, on Nov. 15, officers received a report that hunting equipment had been stolen from the Main Street West and Highway 11 area.

Officers say a lever action rifle marlin model 1895GBL, a Brown Pheasant hunting vest and an orange baseball cap were reported stolen.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).