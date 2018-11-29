Politics
November 29, 2018 2:33 am
Updated: November 29, 2018 2:35 am

Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin to meet at the G20 in Argentina, Kremlin document shows

By Vladimir Soldatkin Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with U.S. President Donald Trump as he arrives to attend a commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of the First World War at the Arc de Triomphe, in Paris, France, November 11, 2018.

Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS
Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump are scheduled to meet for talks at 9:30 a.m. ET on Dec. 1 on the sidelines of the G20 in Argentina, a Kremlin document seen by Reuters on Thursday showed.

A Kremlin aide said on Wednesday that the two leaders would look for ways to break out of a deadlock in relations when they meet for talks that will touch on strategic stability, Syria, Iran and North Korea.

© 2018 Thomson Reuters

Report an error
