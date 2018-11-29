Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin to meet at the G20 in Argentina, Kremlin document shows
Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump are scheduled to meet for talks at 9:30 a.m. ET on Dec. 1 on the sidelines of the G20 in Argentina, a Kremlin document seen by Reuters on Thursday showed.
A Kremlin aide said on Wednesday that the two leaders would look for ways to break out of a deadlock in relations when they meet for talks that will touch on strategic stability, Syria, Iran and North Korea.
