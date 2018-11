DriveBC is reporting Highway 3A is closed through Olalla, north of Keremeos, because of a police incident.

UPDATE – CLOSED – #BCHwy3A Police incident south of #OlallaBC has the highway closed in both directions. Assessment in progress. No estimated time of opening. Alternate route via #BCHwy97 and #BCHwy3. Expect delays. Next update 11:00 PM. #KeremeosBChttps://t.co/BfJBh6F413 — Drive BC (@DriveBC) November 29, 2018

There is no estimated time of opening.

Global News has reached out to RCMP for more information.