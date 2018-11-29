Hinton RCMP looking for suspect after cat shot, killed with arrow
RCMP are asking for help to identify a suspect after a cat was found dead, punctured by an arrow in Hinton on Wednesday.
The animal was found on a Hillcrest Estates driveway at around 4 p.m., police said.
Witnesses told Hinton RCMP that the cat may have been shot and killed on Tuesday between 10:30 p.m. and midnight.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Hinton RCMP at (780) 865-2455 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.
Police said tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000 if information leads to an arrest.
