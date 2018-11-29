Crime
November 29, 2018 12:38 am

Hinton RCMP looking for suspect after cat shot, killed with arrow

By Online Journalist  Global News

RCMP are asking for help to identify a suspect after a cat was found dead in Hinton on Wednesday.

THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lee Brown
A A

RCMP are asking for help to identify a suspect after a cat was found dead, punctured by an arrow in Hinton on Wednesday.

The animal was found on a Hillcrest Estates driveway at around 4 p.m., police said.

Witnesses told Hinton RCMP that the cat may have been shot and killed on Tuesday between 10:30 p.m. and midnight.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Hinton RCMP at (780) 865-2455 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Police said tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000 if information leads to an arrest.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cat
cat arrow death
cat death hinton
cat hinton
cat killed
cat killed by arrow
cat killed hinton
cat shot and killed by arrow
Cat Shot With Arrow
hinton cat death
Hinton RCMP
RCMP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News