Officers investigate video of coyote beaten to death in northern Alberta

*GRAPHIC WARNING: This article contains graphic details that may be disturbing to some. Discretion advised.

Mounties and wildlife officials in northern Alberta are investigating a video that apparently shows a coyote being beaten and killed by snowmobilers.

RCMP in Grande Prairie say they received a complaint about the video that was posted on social media.

Cpl. Maria Ogden says the video depicts an “inhumane death of a wild animal,” but she could not offer more details.

Global News has seen the video, which shows a young boy dragging the coyote by its hind legs and bashing it against the back of a snowmobile. The animal appears to be struggling throughout the video. The coyote is also jammed into a basket on the back of the vehicle. It tries to escape and the boy drives after it in the snowmobile. Another young voice is heard on the video.

Global News has not been able to confirm who recorded or shared the original video.

Alberta Fish and Wildlife officers are helping with the investigation.

Alberta government spokesman Jason van Rassel says individuals in the video have been identified but it’s too early to speculate on possible charges.

— With files from Global News