Fort MacLeod RCMP member charged with assault

An Alberta RCMP member has been charged with assault following a police investigation.

Fort MacLeod Const. Troy Heystek responded to a 911 call made from a home in Granum, Alta. on April 13, 2018.

Police say after confirming the welfare of the resident in that home, Heystek and the resident entered into a verbal exchange which escalated into a physical altercation.

It is alleged that Heystek pushed and punched the resident.

The incident was investigated by the Crownest Pass RCMP detachment and on Nov. 26, 2018, Heystek was charged with one count of assault.

Heystek has been reassigned to an administrative roll pending the outcome of his trial.

His first appearance in Lethbridge Provincial Court is set for Jan. 15, 2019.