City of Kawartha Lakes man faces assault charge in Coboconk

A City of Kawartha Lakes man faces assault charges following an investigation on Tuesday.

OPP say they responded to an assault in progress at a residence in the Coboconk. They investigated and arrested a man.

READ MORE: Peterborough apartment residents robbed while sleeping

Neil McDermott, 34, of Coboconk, was arrested and charged with:

Assault causing bodily harm

Uttering threats — cause death or bodily harm

Mischief under $5,000

No other details were provided on the incident.

He was held in custody for a scheduled bail hearing in Lindsay on Wednesday.