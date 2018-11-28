Crime
November 28, 2018 1:43 pm

City of Kawartha Lakes man faces assault charge in Coboconk

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP arrested a man for assault in Coboconk on Tuesday.

A City of Kawartha Lakes man faces assault charges following an investigation on Tuesday.

OPP say they responded to an assault in progress at a residence in the Coboconk. They investigated and arrested a man.

Neil McDermott, 34, of Coboconk, was arrested and charged with:

  • Assault causing bodily harm
  • Uttering threats — cause death or bodily harm
  • Mischief under $5,000

No other details were provided on the incident.

He was held in custody for a scheduled bail hearing in Lindsay on Wednesday.

