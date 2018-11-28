City of Kawartha Lakes man faces assault charge in Coboconk
A City of Kawartha Lakes man faces assault charges following an investigation on Tuesday.
OPP say they responded to an assault in progress at a residence in the Coboconk. They investigated and arrested a man.
Neil McDermott, 34, of Coboconk, was arrested and charged with:
- Assault causing bodily harm
- Uttering threats — cause death or bodily harm
- Mischief under $5,000
No other details were provided on the incident.
He was held in custody for a scheduled bail hearing in Lindsay on Wednesday.
