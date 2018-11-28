Power outage in downtown Kelowna

UPDATE: According to Fortis BC, the power outage affecting part of downtown Kelowna was caused by wildlife contact and repairs crews are on their way.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A part of downtown Kelowna is without electricity following a localized power outage at approximately 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

A map from Fortis BC is widespread throughout the downtown core. Approximately 5,500 customers are currently without power.

The power outage in Kelowna is widespread. Here is the map showing the area being impacted. Some 5,500 customers are currently in the dark. Can you tell us why @FortisBC? #poweroutage pic.twitter.com/A1J15A2jYb — Klaudia Van Emmerik (@KlaudiaGlobal) November 28, 2018

Global Okanagan has calls out to Fortis BC regarding the power outage, which includes the 300 block of Leon Avenue and Lawrence Avenue.

We will update as information becomes available.