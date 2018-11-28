Canada
November 28, 2018 1:06 pm
Updated: November 28, 2018 1:30 pm

Power outage in downtown Kelowna

By Online Journalist
Global News
UPDATE: According to Fortis BC, the power outage affecting part of downtown Kelowna was caused by wildlife contact and repairs crews are on their way.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A part of downtown Kelowna is without electricity following a localized power outage at approximately 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

A map from Fortis BC is widespread throughout the downtown core. Approximately 5,500 customers are currently without power.

Global Okanagan has calls out to Fortis BC regarding the power outage, which includes the 300 block of Leon Avenue and Lawrence Avenue.

We will update as information becomes available.

 

Kelowna

