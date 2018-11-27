Power outage south of London leaves thousands in the dark
A A
A power outage in the St. Thomas area Tuesday morning has left thousands of residents in the dark.
READ MORE: Thousands without power in New Brunswick
According to Hydro One’s website, 4,447 customers are without power in the St. Thomas-Central Elgin area. Customers in Aylmer are also affected by the outage.
Power is expected to be restored by 10:15 a.m.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.