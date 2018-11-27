Canada
Power outage south of London leaves thousands in the dark

More than 4,000 customers are without power Tuesday morning.

A power outage in the St. Thomas area Tuesday morning has left thousands of residents in the dark.

According to Hydro One’s website, 4,447 customers are without power in the St. Thomas-Central Elgin area. Customers in Aylmer are also affected by the outage.

Power is expected to be restored by 10:15 a.m.

