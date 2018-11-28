Kingston Ice Wolves howling their way to the top of the PWHL

The Kingston Ice Wolves continue their drive for first place in the Provincial Junior Women’s Hockey League.

Troy Sweet’s club has lost only once in 17 games. They’re currently in fourth place in the overall standings but have a number of games in hand on the top three clubs from Ottawa, Nepean and Etobicoke.

“It’s just hard work and attention to detail,” said Ice Wolves goaltender Emma Gorski.

The 17-year-old netminder from Wallaceburg is one of the top goalies in the league with a goals-against average of 1.62. She’s already accepted an NCAA scholarship in 2019 to Merrimack University in North Andover, Mass.

“We get some great coaching from Troy, but we’ve got tremendous talent and team chemistry. We have that mentality to succeed and that’s what we’re doing. We won’t stop until we reach the top.”

The Kingston Ice Wolves minor hockey program continues to develop young talent for the junior squad. Zoe Uens is just 15 years old. Through hard work and determination, Uens has earned a regular spot on the team’s blue line.

“It’s a big jump from Bantam to Junior hockey,” said the talented defenceman from Belleville.

“Everyone has been so supportive. We have no egos on this team. Everybody does their job and does it well. It shows in the standings.”

The Ice Wolves will take a week off from regular season play. They will compete in the Two Nations Cup this weekend in Brampton against American teams from Detroit, Boston and San Jose.

Sweet says it’s a great opportunity for NCAA coaches to assess and recruit future talent. He says his girls will be ready to showcase their talent.