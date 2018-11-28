Sports
November 28, 2018 12:09 pm
Updated: November 28, 2018 12:13 pm

Stefan Ptaszek returning to McMaster Marauders as head football coach 

By Staff The Canadian Press

McMaster Marauders head coach Stefan Ptaszek appears in a 2014 file photo. .

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power
HAMILTON — Stefan Ptaszek is returning to the McMaster Marauders as head coach of the football team.

The Hamilton university hired Ptaszek, who guided the Marauders to a Vanier Cup win in 2011 and appearances in the national final in 2012 and 2014, for a second time on Wednesday.

The position was vacant after the university fired coach Greg Knox in October following an investigation about an incident with an official that resulted in a one-game suspension.

Ptaszek was head coach of the Marauders from 2006-2015 before leaving to become offensive co-ordinator of the CFL’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats for two seasons. This past season, he served as offensive co-ordinator for the UBC Thunderbirds.

The 47-year-old native of Burlington won a Vanier Cup as offensive co-ordinator for the Laurier Golden Hawks, his alma mater, in 2005 before landing the top role at McMaster.

Prior to entering the coaching world, Ptaszek played four seasons as a receiver in the CFL with the B.C. Lions, Ticats and Toronto Argonauts.

“It is an honour and privilege to return to my McMaster home,” Ptaszek said in a statement.

Two Ontario University Athletics schools– the Queen’s Gaels and Windsor Lancers — still have head-coaching jobs to fill this off-season.​

