Top executives no longer part of KFLA Addiction and Mental Health Services

Global Kingston has learned that two top executives with Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Addiction and Mental Health Services have left the agency.

According to board member Tom Anger, CEO Don Seymour left on Tuesday and director of client, family and community engagement Lorraine Reynolds left around two weeks ago.

READ MORE: Staff layoffs hit Addiction and Mental Health Services in the Kingston area

It is currently unclear whether the two left of their own accord or if they were let go.

Vice-chair Karen Humphreys Blake said she couldn’t comment on the manner in which Seymour and Reynolds left or the reasons for their departure.

In October, the agency went through a shakeup when 22 employees were laid off. Nevertheless, Seymour said at the time that the majority of those employees had been offered new positions.

Seymour also said the agency was making changes in order to provide better health care to its patients.

READ MORE: Kingston homelessness data shows progress, but challenges remain: city official

These moves followed a review of the agency by the South East Local Health Integration Network earlier this year. The review, released in late May, said investigators were focusing on “clinical, financial, leadership

and governance aspects” of the agency.

The South East LHIN review alleged that there were some clinical oversights, including “service duplication, a lack of standardized operating procedures and clinical programs operating in silos.”

As for budgetary concerns, the review said some of the agency’s investments were made without analysis and that the LHIN had “taken steps to confirm the validity of these investments, as well as providing recommendations for KFLA to return to a balanced position.”

Multiples calls were put into the the agency itself, but no one answered.

Global Kingston also tried to contact both Seymour and Reynolds but could not reach them.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.