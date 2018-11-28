Crime
November 28, 2018 10:48 am

Both drivers leave scene of crash in Guelph: police

Matt Carty By Reporter  CJOY

Both drivers involved in an early Thursday morning collision in Guelph left the scene of the crash, police say.

Guelph police are looking for two drivers, both of whom left the scene of a crash before officers arrived on Thursday morning.

Police said a business in the area of Speedvale Avenue and Stevenson Road reported the collision to police at around 4:50 a.m.

But when officers arrived, police say the driver of a van had already left, leaving the vehicle behind. The driver of the other vehicle, believed to be a smaller car, had driven away as well, according to police.

Police said the car had extensive rear damage and possibly two flat tires.

A police spokesperson said it doesn’t appear any information was exchanged between the two drivers, and charges could be laid for leaving the scene of a collision.

The van was found off the road near the scene, but police said they haven’t been able to track down the driver.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7305.

Anonymous information can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

