Peterborough police warn of scammers seeking fire department donations

The Peterborough Police Service is warning residents of a scam currently circulating in the city.

Police say they received information about an unknown person going door-to-door seeking donations on behalf of the Peterborough Fire Services.

READ MORE: 4 scams to watch out for while holiday shopping online

“This is a scam,” police stated Wednesday. “Peterborough Fire Services does not solicit funds from citizens.”

To report a fraud or scam under $5,000 visit the police service’s online non-emergency crime portal.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online.

WATCH: Peterborough police say be scam-aware with online shopping