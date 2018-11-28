Peterborough police warn of scammers seeking fire department donations
The Peterborough Police Service is warning residents of a scam currently circulating in the city.
Police say they received information about an unknown person going door-to-door seeking donations on behalf of the Peterborough Fire Services.
READ MORE: 4 scams to watch out for while holiday shopping online
“This is a scam,” police stated Wednesday. “Peterborough Fire Services does not solicit funds from citizens.”
To report a fraud or scam under $5,000 visit the police service’s online non-emergency crime portal.
Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online.
WATCH: Peterborough police say be scam-aware with online shopping
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.