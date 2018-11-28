Crime
November 28, 2018

Peterborough police warn of scammers seeking fire department donations

Police are warning of a bogus door-to-door canvasser seeking donations for Peterborough Fire Services.

The Peterborough Police Service is warning residents of a scam currently circulating in the city.

Police say they received information about an unknown person going door-to-door seeking donations on behalf of the Peterborough Fire Services.

“This is a scam,” police stated Wednesday. “Peterborough Fire Services does not solicit funds from citizens.”

To report a fraud or scam under $5,000 visit the police service’s online non-emergency crime portal.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online.

