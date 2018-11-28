Cellphone emergency alert test planned across Canada

Canada is again testing its national public alert system Wednesday at 1:55 p.m. local time (2:55 p.m. in Quebec).

The message, which will be sent through the Alert Ready program, will be distributed on TV, radio and wireless devices.

Officials admit not all Canadians will receive the test alert because of issues relating to device compatibility, connection to an LTE network, cell tower coverage, device software and settings.

“We recommend that you contact your wireless service provider with specific inquiries regarding emergency alerting services and device compatibility,” it states.

“Your provider will be best able to answer specific compatibility questions.”

The last time the emergency alert system was tested, there were glitches across the country, including in Quebec, Ontario, Alberta and B.C.

No alerts were registered on devices in Quebec, while only some mobile subscribers in other provinces received the signal.

“Regular testing helps ensure that we are prepared to deliver urgent and lifesaving warnings to the public in times of an emergency or disaster,” the organization stated.

Alerts will be sent out for emergencies related to fire, natural disasters, biological spills, hazardous materials, environmental problems, terrorist threats, civil issues and public awareness of technical testing purposes.

The Alert Ready system was developed in collaboration with federal, provincial and territorial emergency management officials, Environment and Climate Change Canada, Pelmorex, the broadcasting industry and wireless service providers.

Canadians cannot opt out of the alerts themselves.

