Canadians will soon get an emergency alert text message— it’s a test

Some Canadians will be getting an emergency alert from the government on Nov. 28 — but it’s just a test.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale explained in a press release Monday that the alert will be sent through the Alert Ready program, Canada’s national public alerting system.

On Nov. 28, each province and territory will issue an alert over radio, TV and wireless networks at 1:55 p.m. local time. In Quebec, it will be an hour later at 2:55 p.m. local time.

Not all Canadians will be receiving a text message alert though. That depends on a variety of factors, including a phone’s software and wireless carrier.

The system is being tested for the second time — it was first tested in May, but there were several technical difficulties the first time around.

“Regular testing helps ensure that we are prepared to deliver urgent and lifesaving warnings to the public in times of an emergency or disaster,” the press release explained.