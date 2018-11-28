Toronto staff to report on overhauling governance structure as 25-ward council prepares for new term

As a smaller Toronto city council prepares to begin its four-year term next week, municipal staff are set to make recommendations on governance changes needed to accommodate the new 25-ward system.

The details are set to be unveiled in a report being published on Wednesday. The report will likely touch upon the size and structure of committees, community council boundaries, the number of council appointments and changes needed for council procedures.

In the Oct. 22 election, Mayor John Tory and 25 councillors were elected under the new ward structure.

The City of Toronto was set to move to 47 wards from 44 after a lengthy ward boundary review. However, Premier Doug Ford announced at the end of July — hours before nominations under the 47-ward model were set to close — that his government would move to reduce the number of council seats to 25. Despite legal challenges, the 25-ward election proceeded after an Ontario appeal court stay of a lower court decision. The case is still before the courts.

Shortly after the election, councillors and newly elected representatives raised concerns about staffing levels to respond to constituent inquiries, increasing office space to accommodate more staff, and filling positions on the vast number of positions on agencies, boards and committees.

With the number of wards nearly shrinking by half, there were many instances of two wards joining to become one. The ward sizes have dramatically increased with wards now having at least 100,000 people each.

Meanwhile, Toronto city council will meet for the first time on Tuesday for a ceremonial meeting that will also see a speaker and deputy speaker elected.

On Dec. 5, council will meet to review the recommendations and report. A week later, it will meet again to vote on appointing council members to agencies, boards and committees.

