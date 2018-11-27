Yukon mother and 10-month-old daughter killed by grizzly bear at remote cabin

RCMP and the Yukon Coroner’s Service are investigating the death of a mother and her 10-month-old daughter.

The coroner says 37-year-old Valerie Theoret and her daughter Adele Roesholt were found dead Monday by the child’s father at a remote cabin northeast of Mayo, near the border with the Northwest Territories.

READ MORE: ‘My scalp tore and it dropped me’: Bella Coola man describes grizzly bear attack

Gjermund Roesholt was returning from his trapline and as he got close to home, he was charged by a grizzly bear.

He shot and killed it. When he got to the cabin, he found the bodies of his wife and child.

The coroner said it appears the mother and child had been out for a walk when the incident occurred, sometime between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Nov. 26.

READ MORE: Inuit hunter killed, two injured in polar bear attack in Nunavut

The family had been trapping in the Einarson Lake area for the past three months.

Mayo RCMP, the RCMP’s Forensic Identification Section, and Yukon Government’s Department of the Environment are assisting Yukon Coroner’s Service with this investigation.