Queen’s Gaels rookie off to a torrid start in OUA men’s hockey

First place is on the line this weekend in Ontario University men’s hockey.

The Ottawa Gee-Gees are currently in first place with 24 points. The Carleton Ravens are next with 23 and the Queen’s Gaels are third with 22.

On Friday at the Kingston Memorial Centre, the Tricolour will play Carleton and then on Saturday, the Gee-Gees stop off at the York Street Arena.

“It’s a huge weekend for all three teams,” said Mason Kohn, the Gaels’ leading scorer.

Kohn, a first-year arts and science student played five years in the Ontario Hockey League with the Kitchener Rangers, Oshawa Generals and Saginaw Spirit. During that time, he scored 63 goals and finished with 177 points in total.

Recruited by Queen’s head coach Brett Gibson, the 21-year-old native of Hollywood, Fla., hasn’t missed a beat in the OUA. He currently leads the Gaels in scoring with 17 points.

“Everyone has been so helpful,” added Kohn.

“We have a great team atmosphere. We come to work for every single practice and game and we find success. It’s awesome to be a part of this talented team.”

The Gaels were able to qualify for the U-Sport championship tournament in Moncton in 2017 and look to get back to the big show in 2019 in Lethbridge, Alta.

“Our focus is winning the OUA and qualifying for the nationals for the second time in three years. This is a huge weekend. Being in first place at the Christmas break would be nice but there’s still lots of hockey left to play.”

Both games on Friday and Saturday will start at 7:30 p.m.