Fentanyl, meth seized at RIDE checkpoint in Aberfoyle

Wellington County OPP say two women from Guelph are facing drug trafficking charges after finding fentanyl and methamphetamine in a pickup truck that went through a RIDE checkpoint in Aberfoyle.

In a news release, police said officers were checking vehicles on Brock Road South at around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 22 when a black pickup truck was stopped.

“While speaking with the two female occupants, police formed the opinion that they were in possession of illegal drugs,” OPP said.

Police found drugs and stolen tools during a search of the truck, police said.

A 28-year-old woman and an 18-year-old woman were both arrested and charged with a number of trafficking-related offences.

Both were breaching court orders at the time of their arrest, according to OPP.