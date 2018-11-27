Rocky View Schools employee charged after theft of $150,000 worth of Apple electronics

Airdrie RCMP have laid charges against a school employee after he allegedly stole $150,000 worth of Apple electronics belonging to the Rocky View Schools jurisdiction.

Police said the theft was discovered after an independent forensic audit was conducted by the school district.

The complaint was received by police in October 2017, RCMP said.

The stolen electronics were being sold to a third party by the man “for his own personal gains,” police said in a news release Tuesday.

RCMP said Andrew Hendrycks, 48, of Airdrie, Alta., has been charged with theft over $5,000 and fraud over $5,000.

Police said Hendrycks is no longer employed by Rocky View Schools.