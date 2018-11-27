2 people wanted in daytime convenience store theft: Guelph police

Guelph police have released surveillance photos of two people wanted following a theft at a convenience store in the city’s west end on Monday.

Officers were called to the business in the area of Fife and Elmira roads at around 8:30 a.m.

Police said a man, wearing a white mask, jumped the counter and stole a large quantity of cigarettes that were then put in a bag being held by a woman.

Both then left the store and were seen walking away.

Anyone with information is asked to call Guelph police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7105. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

